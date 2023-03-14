Defend the Rook roguelike video board game launches March 16

Defend the Rook a new indie game will soon be launching and is now available to preorder providing a roguelike board game that will be officially launching in a few days time on March 16, 2023. Offering a turn-based roguelike video game with tower defense elements the game is a collaboration between Klabater and Goblinz Publishing who have also been responsible for creating games such as Iris and the Giant, Legend of Keepers, and As Far As The Eye. Check out the release date trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the indie game.

“Hi, this is Justyna Urbanska from Klabater, bringing you some good news. In cooperation with Goblinz Publishing, we proudly announce that the game Defend The Rook, developed by One Up Plus Entertainment, is coming to Xbox on March 16th! Enemies are coming at you in five waves from different angles to destroy the main building – the Rook. To stop them, you have heroes, towers, traps, barricades and spells.”

Defend the Rook

“Defend the Rook is a roguelike tactics board combat combined with tower defense elements. Defeat the invading hordes to stay alive and save the land! You can preorder this game today on Xbox One (with Xbox Series X|S compatibility) and play Defend the Rook on March 16th, 2023!”

“We won’t make it easy for the monsters to reach your towers. To stop them, you have a few traps that can slow down your foes or damage them. Placing them in the right spot may be the difference between winning or losing the battle, as, for example, some of your heroes benefit from traps. Enemies come in waves.

In each round, there are five waves of enemies with a boss in the last round. Killing the boss grants you a gem, which you can later use for upgrades. Your heroes don’t have to survive and their falling doesn’t mean the end of the game. They will be reviewed at the beginning of the next round. It means you can go all-in at the boss; however, you won’t want to lose heroes prior to the last wave.”

Source : Microsoft





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals