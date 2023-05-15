Deezer Music Quizzes gets Multiplayer Mode

Deezer has announced that it is launching a new Multiplayer Mode for its music quizzes, and players will now be able to compete against their friends and also against other players online.

Deezer’s music quizzes just became even more exciting, with an upgrade that lets users compete against friends and other music lovers from around the world, directly in the app. Up to a hundred people can challenge each other simultaneously on a wide range of music quizzes available in the Deezer app. Scores are kept on leaderboards, providing bragging rights for the expert music fan.

“Our music quizzes have become hugely popular since the launch and now we’re happy to make the experience more interactive and social with multiplayer mode and leaderboards,” said Alexandra Leloup, VP Product at Deezer. “Competing with friends in real-time and comparing results against others are features that have been highly requested by our users and we look forward to delivering this update to music fans across the world.”

You can find out more details about this new Multiplayer Mode for the Deezer music quizzes over at the Deezer website at the link below, the company also said it has plans for more new features this year.

