Deezer launches new app for Samsung Smart TVs

Deezer has launched a new app for Samsung Smart TVs and the app is being made available in more than 120 countries at launch.

The Deezer app for Samsung Smart TVs will let you listen to your favorite music and podcasts on the latest Samsung TVs.

Once you’ve installed the new Deezer app on your Samsung smart TV, just hit play on your ‘Flow’ for an infinite stream of favorites and new recommendations. Music fans can also access all their personalized playlists from Flow including Daily, Monday Discovery, Sunday Chill and Friday Releases. Samsung users can also sing along to their favorite track with our lyrics feature.** High fidelity enthusiasts can listen to tunes in FLAC quality if they sign in on a Saumsung smart TV*** with a Deezer HiFi account.

The new Samsung smart TV app isn’t just for music lovers. For the first time, podcast fans can dive into our dedicated Podcast tab. It’s packed with shows across genres like True Crime, Comedy and News. If you’re a new Deezer user, you can sign up straight from your TV without having to switch devices.

You can find out more details about the Deezer app for Samsung Smart TVs over at the Deezer website at the link below.

Source Deezer

