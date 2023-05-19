Death Stranding game free via Epic Game store for a limited time

If you haven’t yet enjoyed playing Death Stranding originally launched on the PlayStation platform and later ported to the PC. It is currently available to download for free until May 25, 2023. Epic has also launched its games Mega Sale 2023 promotion featuring lots of games offering discounts up to 75% off. The limited time promotion will run until 8am PT, 11am ET or 4pm BST on June 15 2023. All Epic Games Store accounts will also automatically receive a coupon offering 25% off purchases priced at, or combining to, $14.99, £11.99, €14.99.

Death Stranding three

“From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience. Stay connected with the “Social Strand System”. Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.”

“Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner. In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society.”

Source : Epic



