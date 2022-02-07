Deals: TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones, save 19%

We have a great deal for our readers on the TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones are available in our deals store for £127.98, they normally retail for $159.

Retreat to a sound-free paradise with noise-canceling headphones that fully block background noise. Crafted with 6 auto-adjusting microphones that activate when noise is detected and a transparent mode to hear surroundings. TREBLAB Z7 PRO features a Qualcomm AptX HD chipset and 40 mm driver for incredible stereo sound. It has industry-leading playtime giving you 45 hours of battery life. With super comfortable memory foam ear cushions, these headphones will have you enjoy your music all day long.

Hybrid active noise cancelling. 6 auto-adjusting microphones activate when noise is detected

6 auto-adjusting microphones activate when noise is detected Transparent mode. Available option allowing you to hear surroundings

Available option allowing you to hear surroundings Incredible stereo sound. Paired with a Qualcomm AptX HD chipset & 40mm

Paired with a Qualcomm AptX HD chipset & 40mm Industry-leading playtime. Up to 45 hours of battery life, fully charged in 2.5 hours

Up to 45 hours of battery life, fully charged in 2.5 hours Wireless. Enjoy it with Bluetooth 5.0 & multipoint connection

Enjoy it with Bluetooth 5.0 & multipoint connection Seamless touch control. Start, stop, & skip tracks or adjust volume with a single touch; answer calls or activate the voice assistant

Start, stop, & skip tracks or adjust volume with a single touch; answer calls or activate the voice assistant Automated ear detection. Auto-pause when taken off, and auto-play when worn again

You can find out more information on this great deal on the TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones over at our deals store at the link below.

