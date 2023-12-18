Deals: TOKK Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16

Imagine a world where you no longer have to remember combinations or keep track of tiny keys. A world where your unique fingerprint is all you need to secure and access your belongings. That world is here, thanks to the TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16. This lock is not just a gadget; it’s a game-changer, a travel companion, and a guardian of your valuables.

The TOKK™ Fingerprint Lock is designed to offer you quick access in under 0.5 seconds. It can be programmed with up to 10 fingerprints, making it perfect for family use or shared access. The lock supports 360° any direction press fingerprint identification, meaning you don’t have to worry about the perfect angle or position. Just press and go!

Key Features of the TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16

Super durable steel shackle for robust protection

for robust protection Quick access in under 0.5 seconds

Can be programmed with up to 10 fingerprints

Weatherproof , functioning in temperatures ranging from -4F to +158F

, functioning in temperatures ranging from -4F to +158F Powered by a Li-ion battery, providing up to 3 months of standby time after a 45-minute charge

3-color LED status indicator

TSA-approved, making it suitable for airport luggage, travel backpacks, etc.

The TOKK™ Fingerprint Lock is not just about convenience; it’s about security too. The super durable steel shackle offers robust protection, ensuring your belongings stay safe. The lock is also TSA-approved, making it suitable for airport luggage, travel backpacks, and more. You can travel with peace of mind, knowing that airport security can access your luggage if necessary without damaging your lock.

But what about the battery life, you ask? The lock is powered by a Li-ion battery, which after a mere 45-minute charge, provides up to 3 months of standby time. And with the 3-color LED status indicator, you’ll always know when it’s time to recharge. The lock is also weatherproof, functioning in temperatures ranging from -4F to +158F, making it a reliable companion for all your adventures.

The package includes the TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16, a charging cable, and a user manual. And the best part? It ships to the US. So why wait? Embrace the future of security with the TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16 today. It’s not just a lock; it’s a lifestyle upgrade.

