Deals: TidyTabs Windows Manager Professional Lifetime License

We have a great deal on the TidyTabs Windows Manager Professional Lifetime License

The TidyTabs Windows Manager Professional Lifetime License is available in our deals store for just $9.99, that’s a saving of 44% off the normal price.

TidyTabs is a tool that allows you to free up your desktop or organize your applications into tabbed groups for easier and quicker access. Ever wanted to have Chrome-style tabs in Windows Explorer, Microsoft Office, or PuTTY? TidyTabs does just that. It integrates nicely with the OS and you will feel like the multi-tab functionality is a core part of Windows. Once TidyTabs is running, it will automatically tab-enable any application. The tab will appear when you hover your mouse over the top left corner of the window. Even if you have different apps open, like Excel, Word, and PowerPoint, you can use TidyTabs to create a single window with each program in its own tab.

Bring tabs browsing to all of your programs

Draggable tabs can be easily organized into logically related groups

Tabs are automatically grouped & placed as you wish the next time you open them

Can be automatically sorted, so they are always placed the same way & you no longer have to search for them

Will guess by itself that some window types will never need tabs

The tabs are hidden automatically when you don’t need them so that they don’t get in your way

Every single function of TidyTabs can be configured or disabled

Be even more productive with keyboard shortcuts

Tabbed groups created with TidyTabs can easily be snapped, docked & tiled thanks to AquaSnap

Uses very little memory & nearly no CPU

Compatible with all Windows version

You can find out more details about TidyTabs Windows Manager Professional Lifetime License

