Deals: TextSniper for Mac Lifetime Subscription, Save 42%

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to extract text from an image, PDF, screenshot, or even a video? Or perhaps you’ve been in a situation where you needed to convert text into speech instantly. If so, then you’re in luck! TextSniper is the perfect solution for you. This OCR (optical character recognition) software for Mac is designed to make your life easier by extracting text from various sources quickly and accurately.

TextSniper is not just any OCR software. It’s a powerful tool that features advanced OCR technology for fast and accurate text recognition. But that’s not all. It also allows you to capture text from a photo or scanned document using your Apple mobile device camera. And if you’re worried about privacy, you can rest easy knowing that TextSniper is privacy-focused and does not collect user data. All text recognition processes are carried out on your Mac, so you can use it offline without an internet connection.

Key Features of TextSniper

Advanced OCR technology for fast and accurate text recognition.

for fast and accurate text recognition. Ability to capture text from a photo or scanned document using an Apple mobile device camera.

or scanned document using an Apple mobile device camera. Privacy-focused and does not collect user data.

and does not collect user data. Can be used offline without an internet connection.

without an internet connection. Supports multiple languages including English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Traditional and Simplified Chinese on macOS Big Sur. On Catalina, it supports English only.

including English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Traditional and Simplified Chinese on macOS Big Sur. On Catalina, it supports English only. Receives regular updates with new features and OCR improvements.

TextSniper has been featured by well-known media outlets like MacRumors, MacFormat, 9to5mac, TNW, Mac & I, and more. It has also received positive reviews and ratings on the Mac App Store and SetApp. This is a testament to its effectiveness and reliability.

The software offers lifetime access and requires redemption of a code within 30 days of purchase. Each license allows access on one device. The current software version is 1.6.0, with minor updates included. Major upgrades and features come at an additional upgrade cost.

So, why wait? Make your life easier with TextSniper. It’s the perfect tool for anyone who needs to extract text from various sources quickly and accurately. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to unlock the power of text extraction.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals