Deals: Sony XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Blue (New – Open Box)

Imagine a world where you can take your favorite tunes with you wherever you go, filling any room with high-quality sound. That’s the world the Sony XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers. This isn’t just any portable speaker; it’s a game-changer. With its unique Line-Shape Diffuser, it delivers wide, room-filling sound that will make you feel like you’re at a live concert, even if you’re just chilling in your living room.

One of the most impressive features of this speaker is its 24-hour battery life. Yes, you read that right. You can play your favorite songs all day and all night without worrying about the battery dying. And if you do run out of juice, don’t worry. The speaker has a quick charging feature that will have it ready to go in no time.

Key Features of the Sony XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Unique Line-Shape Diffuser for wide, room-filling sound

24-hour battery life and quick charging feature

Durable with an IP67 water resistance , shock, and dustproof rating

, shock, and dustproof rating Can connect with up to 100 compatible speakers via Party Connect

Allows Bluetooth pairing and multipoint connection for two devices simultaneously

Sound can be customized via the Sony | Music Center app

The Fiestable app can be used to enhance the mood with cool effects

Comes with a manufacturer’s 12-month warranty

But that’s not all. This speaker is also incredibly durable. It has an IP67 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. Plus, it’s shock and dustproof. So, whether you’re using it at a pool party or on a camping trip, you can rest assured that it will stand up to the elements.

Now, let’s talk about connectivity. The Sony XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker can connect with up to 100 compatible speakers via Party Connect. This means you can create a surround sound experience in your own home. Plus, it allows Bluetooth pairing and multipoint connection for two devices simultaneously. So, you and a friend can take turns playing DJ without having to disconnect and reconnect your devices.

And the best part? You can customize the sound via the Sony | Music Center app. Whether you prefer heavy bass or crisp treble, you can adjust the settings to suit your taste. Plus, you can use the Fiestable app to enhance the mood with cool effects.

So, are you ready to take your music experience to the next level? Then it’s time to get your hands on the Sony XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. And don’t worry about it being a New Open Box item. This just means it may have been returned from retail stores but is still in new condition. Plus, it comes with a manufacturer’s 12-month warranty for your peace of mind. So, what are you waiting for? Get yours today and start enjoying the power of sound.

Get this Deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals