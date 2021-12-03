Deals: Segway Ninebot E22 Folding Electric KickScooter

We have a great deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, the Segway Ninebot E22 Folding Electric KickScooter.

The Segway Ninebot E22 Folding Electric KickScooter is available in our deals store for $549.99 it normally retails for $599.

Ninebot KickScooter E22 adopts an integrated frame design stylish yet simple with a matte coating process it delivers outstanding texture to the vehicle.

Upgrade Your Riding Experience

Flatfree Tires – Supreme Shock Absorption No Tire Punctures

Developed and fine-tuned for 3 years FlatFree Tires fill the inner tube with a new PU foaming material. This design tackles the pain point of possible tire leakage with pneumatic tires while retaining the comfort of the riding and the practicality of little maintenance needed.The upgraded 9-inch tires deliver more stability and comfort than the previous 8-inch tires so you don’t have to worry about bumpy roads.

Frame Upgrade – 6.2k+ Miles Riding Test

Ninebot KickScooter E22 strives to reach new heights of performance with the Brushless DC Electric Motor (BDLC). The upgrade translates in the form of enhanced riding dynamic provided by faster acceleration plus stronger climb capability.

Power Upgrade – Brushless Direct Current Motor Faster and Stronger

Ninebot KickScooter E22 strives to reach new heights of performance with the BDLC. The upgrade comes in the form of greater riding dynamic provided by faster acceleration plus a stronger 15% hill grade capability.

3 Riding Modes – Double Tap for Faster or Farther

Cruise Mode Longer Battery Life 9.3 mph with an extended maximum range of 13.7 miles

Normal Mode Enhanced Experience Holds a maximum speed of 12.4 mph a perfect balance between speed and battery life.

Sports Modes Faster and Furious Smooth startups and handles incline with ease. With an external battery pack (sold separately) it can even upgrade to 15.5 mph.

2.5W LED Headlamp – Enhanced Safety in Ambient Surrounding With 44.3 ft Range of Headlamp

Based on the Bright/Dark Cut-Off Line focusing the lights at a low angle on the road will provide extra visibility and safety.

Smart Battery Management System

The BMS system at Segway-Ninebot has undergone 7 years of continuous technological development and produced 300 million batteries. We are devoted to extending the battery life ensuring user safety and accurate power display.

Extended Battery

With an external battery pack Ninebot KickScooter E22 can now take you even farther with a maximum range of 27 miles and a speed of 15.5 mph.

Note: The data comes from Ninebot laboratory testing the actual range may be affected by factors such as temperature terrain and the rider.

One-Step Folding

Ninebot KickScooter E22 folds in just one step and can easily fit in the back of your car. This device is also easy to carry with a net weight of only 29.8 lbs (13.5kg) allowing you to single-handedly carry it into subways or elevators unlocking unlimited possibilities.

Comes with a bell

The loud crisp ring of the bell is sure to alert riders and pedestrians and to provide enhanced safety when riding.

Dual Braking System

E-ABS electronic brake + rear fender brake. Effective braking distance as short as 4 meters.

New Tail Light. Provides Enhanced Visibility

The tail light is automatically on when turning on the front light or braking as a safety warning light to the back and side and provides enhanced safety.

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Segway Ninebot E22 Folding Electric KickScooter over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals