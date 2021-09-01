Deals: ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger, save 50%

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger in our deals store this week.
The ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger is available in our deals store for $99, a saving of 50% off the normal price.
Portable power has never been easier or more efficient than with the new ScoutPro! With up to 24,000mAh of large-capacity backup power and 5 convenient ways of charging devices, Scout Pro will keep you charged and ready for all the power needs your devices demand. ScoutPro touts built-in magnetic charging, made for the iPhone 12 family of devices, along with wireless charging for your AppleWatch. With up to 100W output type-c charging, ScoutPro can keep your MacBook charged and ready to go!
- 24,000mAh: Large battery capacity to power up any device anytime, anywhere
- Multifunction: Charge up to 5 devices simultaneously
- Type-C output: For iPad, MacBook & tablet
- Magnetic charging: For iPhone 12 & Apple Watch
- USB-A port: Charge your AirPods, Bluetooth speaker & more
- Wireless: Untethered with wires or cables
Specs
- Color: black
- Finish: matte
- Materials: aluminum
- Dimensions: 6.2″ x 3.3″ x 1.18″
- Weight: 19.22 oz
- Battery capacity: 24,000mAh/88.8Wh
- Fast charging: 15W
- Outputs: 60W & 100W (dual type-C)
- USB port: type-A
- Dedicated charger for Apple Watch: 2.5W
- Combined simultaneous output (max.): 200W
- Number of devices charged: 5
- Conversion efficiency (max.): 85%
- Charging time: 120 minutes
- Wireless
- Portable
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- iPhone
- iPad
- MacBook
- AirPods
- Apple Watch
- Bluetooth speaker
- And more
You can find out more information on this great deal on the ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.