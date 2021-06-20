Deals: Save 49% on the StartMeStick Operating System on a Stick

We have a great deal on the StartMeStick Operating System on a Stick in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 49% off the normal price.
Keep your computer, save money, and reduce waste with this fast, private, and secure operating system on a stick. Designed never to slow down, break down, or become infected, the StartMeStick™ can be used by anybody to win against frustrating computer issues. Plug it in and revive your old computer, hassle-free. Everything you do online, you can do with the StartMeStick like social networks, search, email, video, music, games, business apps, Zoom, and a whole lot more. Clip it on your keychain and use it on as many computers as you like.
- Chip on board technology: Enables the stick to be waterproof, shockproof & dustproof
- Plug & play: Plug it & revive your old computer
- Automatic internet connectivity: Everything you do online can be done with this stick like social networks, search, email & others
- Capless design & built-in latch: Clip it on your keychain and use it in many computers as you like
- Subscription: Enjoy unlimited use on unlimited PCs or Macs for 1 year
Specs
- Color: gray
- Materials: metal, paper, plastic
- Dimensions: 0.5″H x 4.1″L x 4.4″W
- Length of access: 1 year
- Unlimited use on unlimited PCs or Macs
- RAM: 1GB
- Plug & play
- Automatic internet connectivity
- Chip on board technology
- Capless design
- Built-in latch
- Requires a USB port to plug into & an internet connection
- Manufacturer’s lifetime warranty with active subscription
Compatibility
- PCs: all Pcs made after 2001
- Macs: all Macs made between 2006 & 2017
Includes
- StartMeStick™: Operating System on a Stick (1-Year)
- Instruction
