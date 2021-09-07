Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Deals Reminder: Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car

By

 

Wheelson Build

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car kit.

The Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car kit is available in our deals store for $107.99 without tools and $129.99 with tools, a saving of 10% off the normal price.

Watch this video on YouTube.

Autonomous cars are the future and we’ll show you how it works. This tiny wheeled robot has a camera and a microcomputer and can be programmed to autonomously navigate a small road while driving, just like an autonomous car would (yeah, like Tesla). It has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi so you can connect it to other devices wirelessly. Wheelson also has an LCD display where you can see what the robot sees. It’s powered by four small electromotors and has a rechargeable Li-Po battery included. This DIY kit is complete with the components you’ll need to build the car and learn new skills all the way through.

What You’ll Learn

  • Assemble a small 4-wheeled robot
  • Control an electromotor using a microcomputer
  • Learn how computer vision works
  • Calibrate your robot’s camera
  • Know how autonomous cars work & how to make your car navigate a road autonomously
  • Recognize & scan a QR code using your robot’s camera
  • Recognize different simple objects using a camera & image processing algorithms

What You Can Do With the Car

  • Drive your newly assembled robot buddy around
  • Code Wheelson to drive autonomously using its camera
  • Make it recognize QR codes on the floor & flash the built-in RGB LED accordingly
  • Make a custom program in CircuitBlocks
  • Play with built-in line tracking & objection recognition algorithms

Specs

  • Materials: cardboard, plastic, metal, PVC, rubber, acrylic
  • Dimensions: 1.4″H x 7.5″L x 11.4″W
  • Weight: 17.63oz
  • DIY autonomous car kit
  • Focus skills/topics
    • Robot assembly
    • Microcomputers
    • Computer vision
    • Camera calibration
    • Autonomous driving
    • QR code scanning
    • Object recognition
  • Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

Standard Kit: What’s Included

  • Main circuit board
  • Camera & headlights board
  • Display board – 128*160 TFT color display
  • Li-Po battery
  • Four electromotors
  • Wheels
  • Robot’s plastic chassis
  • A bag of other small components such as resistors, pushbuttons, nuts, and bolts
  • An instruction booklet – ready for your offline knowledge consumption

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets