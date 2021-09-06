Deals: OMNIA C Magnetic Car Mount + OMNIA C1 USB-C Fast Charging Car Charger Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the OMNIA C Magnetic Car Mount + OMNIA C1 USB-C Fast Charging Car Charger Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The OMNIA C Magnetic Car Mount + OMNIA C1 USB-C Fast Charging Car Charger Bundle is available in our deals store for $49.99, it normally retails for $60.

If you love traveling or you're always on the go and you want a charger that you can use inside your car, this pair of OMNIA C Magnetic Car Mount & OMNIA C1 Wireless Car Charger is what you need. The OMNIA C features a strong magnetic attraction to keep your iPhone securely in place. It's rotatable too for versatile viewing angles. On the other hand, the OMNIA C1 car charger is equipped with power delivery and quick charge technology that simultaneously charges up to 2 devices.

Keep your iPhone securely in place Rotatable joint. Provides versatile viewing angles

Provides versatile viewing angles Easy to use. Snap & drive, take & go OMNIA C1 USB-C Fast Charging Car Charger PD 3.0 + QC 3.0. Complies with both fast charging protocols

Complies with both fast charging protocols USB-C/USB-A charging ports. Each port delivers up to 12V⎓2.4A (18W) of output power

Each port delivers up to 12V⎓2.4A (18W) of output power 100% safe charging. Overcharging, overheating & short circuit safeguards to ensure safe driving

Overcharging, overheating & short circuit safeguards to ensure safe driving Lightweight & easy to carry. Small in size with anti-scratch surface and easy to plug-in

Specs Color: black

Materials: PVC

OMNIA C Dimensions: 2.68″ x 2.68″ x 2.69″ Weight: 2.64oz L-shaped hook clips 360° rotatable joint Strong magnets Aluminum alloy design Simple installation

OMNIA C1 USB-C Fast Charging Car Charger Dimensions: 2.52″ x 1.22″ x 1.22″ Output interface: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A Maximum power output: 36W Input: DC 12-24V/5A max. Output (per port) USB-A: QC 3.0 5V~3A/9V~2A/12V~1.5A USB-C: PD 3.0 5V~3A/9V~2A/12V~1.5A Fast charge: 50% for 30 minutes Protection function: Overheating, over-current, short circuit safeguard Certification: BSMI, FCC, CE, RoHS Anti-slip design

Manufacturer’s 3-year warranty

