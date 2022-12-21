Deals Reminder: Timekettle M3 Two-Way Translator Earbuds

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome deal on the Timekettle M3 Two-Way Translator Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Timekettle M3 Two-Way Translator Earbuds is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $119.99.

Do you want to converse with someone in another country? Can’t decide on what language to use? Timekettle M3 translation earbuds could be your answer. With 3 modes, 93 accents, and 40 languages, you can choose the best mode to help you get through any situation. And with its comfortable design, this product allows you to wear it securely in your ears. With up to 95% accuracy and beamforming ENC intelligent algorithms, these earbuds will provide you with the best listening experience. These earbuds have an amazing battery life of up to 8 hours per charge.

3-in-1. Supports playing music, phone calls & lets you translate

Supports playing music, phone calls & lets you translate Dual microphone noise reduction. Reduces your surrounding noise & optimizes the recording of your voice

Reduces your surrounding noise & optimizes the recording of your voice Beamforming ENC intelligent algorithm. Enhances the audio output quality for your clear calls

Enhances the audio output quality for your clear calls Touch mode. Simultaneous interpretation for in-depth conversation

Simultaneous interpretation for in-depth conversation Listen mode. One-way translation of speeches & teaching

One-way translation of speeches & teaching Speaker mode. 2-way interpretation for short questions & answers

2-way interpretation for short questions & answers Multiple languages & accents. Supports 40 languages with 93 accents

Supports 40 languages with 93 accents Up to 95% accuracy, 0.5s delay. Delivers faster & more accurate translations in meetings and conversations

Delivers faster & more accurate translations in meetings and conversations Professional-grade EQ tuning. Brings incredible three-frequency sound experience

Brings incredible three-frequency sound experience Long battery life. Lasts approximately 7.5 hrs on a single full charge & up to 25 hours with the charging case

Lasts approximately 7.5 hrs on a single full charge & up to 25 hours with the charging case OVP over-voltage protection chip. Provides extra protection for optimal durability

Provides extra protection for optimal durability Dual Bluetooth 5.2. For Improved Stability and Low Latency

For Improved Stability and Low Latency Waterproof. IPX4 rating offers sweat and water resistance

You can find out more information on the Timekettle M3 Two-Way Translator Earbuds over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals