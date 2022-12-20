Deals Reminder: 2023 Agile & Scrum Master Certification Training Bundle, save 97%

Just a quick reminder about the great deal for our readers on the 2023 Agile & Scrum Master Certification Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The bundle is available for just $39.99, a saving of 97% off the normal price.
The 2023 Agile & Scrum Master Certification Training Bundle comes with a range of great courses, you can see what is included below.
- Dealing with Uncooperative & Difficult Scrum Team Members
- Agile in a Nutshell: Introduction to Agile Project Management
- How to Write Effective Requirements & User Stories in Scrum
- Risk Management: Risk Planning in Agile & Scrum
- Scrum Certification Tips & Tricks: Pass from the First Try
- Learn the Strategies for Transitioning from Waterfall to Agile
- Get a Scrum Master Job Without Experience
It is not uncommon to come across people at the workplace that can make your job more complicated than it has to be. These individuals are disrespectful, damaging, or just reluctant to work as part of a Scrum team. When you’re a Scrum Master, dealing with such individuals gets much more challenging. As you have no formal authority over them, it is more likely that you will face resistance and challenging behavior. In this course, you will find several strategies you can use to deal with aggressive, uncooperative, difficult, and dominant Scrum Team Members.
You can find out more information about this amazing deal on the 2023 Agile & Scrum Master Certification Training Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.