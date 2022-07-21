Deals Reminder: Puzzle Monthly 3-Month Subscription

Just a quick reminder about the great deal on the Puzzle Monthly 3-Month Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Puzzle Monthly 3-Month Subscription is available in our deals store for $79,99, which is a saving of 19% off the regular price.

Get your Puzzle Monthly subscription and get a new 1,000-to-2,000-piece puzzle shipped to your door every month! It’s the most simple and easy-to-use subscription puzzle service around. It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an experienced puzzle master, Puzzle Monthly is fit for all skill levels. Each month you will receive an exciting new puzzle delivered right to your door! Receive a 1,000 to 2,000 piece jigsaw puzzle every month

Delivered to your door FREE. No matter where you live!

Every month will feature a new & interesting puzzle, never seen before!

You get to keep your puzzle forever!

Cancel or Pause your subscription at any time! How Does Puzzle Monthly Work Just subscribe, fill in your details & wait for your puzzle

Puzzles are shipped out to subscribers on the 16th of each month. Meaning every month, you will have a brand new and exciting puzzle delivered to your door! What Types of Puzzles are Offered?

All of our puzzles are top quality, chosen by our team. Every month we will deliver a new puzzle with a new theme, layout, and type. Some puzzles will be round, some with be square, and some will be rectangles. All of the artwork on the puzzles are high quality (and totally awesome) featuring fun designs from space themes, ocean themes, maps, artworks, color swatches, dinosaurs, relaxing scenes, and much more.

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Puzzle Monthly 3-Month Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals