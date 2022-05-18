Deals Reminder: Jumbo 2022 Javascript Bundle, save 97%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the Jumbo 2022 Javascript Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Jumbo 2022 Javascript Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39, it normally retails for $1,393.

Effectively working with asynchronous code in JavaScript is an essential skill for anyone working with JavaScript. This course will take you from a beginner or intermediate level to mastering asynchronous JavaScript. It starts with a discussion of asynchronous code in JavaScript and how it compares with synchronous code. You’ll take a look at the event loop and the role it plays in asynchronous JavaScript. You’ll then work with the original asynchronous pattern, the callback. The course dives into Promises, and tackles this subject in depth. It then adds the async await pattern to the discussion. In the last section, it will cover generators and how and when they can be used in your code.

Access 64 lectures & 5.5 hours of content 24/7

Use callbacks throughout your code

Incorporate and work with promises no matter the source

Use the async await pattern to make your asynchronous code easier to reason about

Incorporate generators when needed

