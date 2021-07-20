Deals Reminder: Design Wizard Pro Lifetime Subscription, save 93%

Just a quick reminder about the great deal on the Design Wizard Pro Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Design Wizard Pro Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $39, that is a saving of 93% off the normal price.

Design Wizard is an easy-to-use graphic design software that will add magic to your marketing and put the sparkle in your social media. With its features, you can magically resize your designs, upload your fonts, photos, logos, and create custom color palettes. Its library has over 1 million premium images, illustrations, graphics, and more. Design Wizard protects you from any copyright complications by providing images that are licensed for commercial use.

Access over 1.2 million curated images, 120 free fonts & 30,000 design templates w/ the Pro plan

Integrate w/ Intercom, HubSpot, Marketo & Buffer and share your amazing content

Set color palettes & add custom fonts

Enjoy perpetual use of licensed images

Upload images and fonts

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop

Updates included

60 image downloads per month

10 HD videos free to download at anytime (one time only video deal, video credits do not rollover)

Ability to upload images

Ability to upload fonts

Instant resize feature

Access to premium image library

Access to premium template library

Reseller rights

Instant resize feature

Customer support

Publish straight to social media

You can find out more details on this great deal on the Design Wizard Pro Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals