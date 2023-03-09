Deals Reminder: BentoStack Tech Accessory Organizer, save 19%

Just a quick reminder about the awesome deal on the BentoStack Tech Accessory Organizer in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

For only $39.99, you can purchase the BentoStack Tech Accessory Organizer from the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, which represents a 19% reduction from the original price.

BentoStack is a compact Apple Tech Accessory case for travel or workspace organization. Each layer is designed to securely hold your Apple essentials and keep them neatly organized and accessible. This BentoStack makes packing your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple Pencil into this compact case easy, it takes just a moment to slide them all in when you need them. BentoStack features upgraded compartment lids: Top lid. Apple iPhone flip stand

Apple iPhone flip stand Top Compartment. Charging cables & AirPods

Charging cables & AirPods Bottom lid. 2x Apple Watch bands + Apple Pencil

2x Apple Watch bands + Apple Pencil Bottom compartment. Power bricks & wall chargers Why BentoStack? Customizable. Take the whole stack or half of it depending on your needs

Take the whole stack or half of it depending on your needs Portable. Easily fits into travel bags & backpacks; perfect for travel

Easily fits into travel bags & backpacks; perfect for travel Stackable design. Specifically designed to hold all your accessories

Specifically designed to hold all your accessories Silicon bands. Large one for complete BentoStack & small one when using half the Stack

Large one for complete BentoStack & small one when using half the Stack Ultra-compact. Allows storage for up to 10 different Apple accessories

Allows storage for up to 10 different Apple accessories Space-saving. Eliminates clutter on the workspace NOTE: BentoStack Organizer ONLY. Apple devices and accessories are NOT included.

You can find out more information about this amazing deal on the BentoStack Tech Accessory Organizer over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals