Deals Reminder: Anker 541 USB-C Hub 6-in-1, for iPad

Just a quick reminder about the great deal for our readers on the Anker 541 USB-C Hub 6-in-1, for iPad in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Anker 541 USB-C Hub 6-in-1, for iPad, is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $49.99 and it comes with some great features.

Made for USB-C iPads: Designed specifically to match the style and dimensions of your iPad. Just plug in to instantly upgrade your connectivity.

All the Ports You Need: Turn your iPad’s USB-C port into a 4K HDMI port, a multi-function USB-C port, a USB-A data port, SD / microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Go Bigger with HD Display: Make creating simple by connecting your iPad to a bigger screen at up to 4K@60Hz via the HDMI port.

One Port. Multiple Functions: The multi-function USB-C port can be used to give your iPad a high-speed charge (when using a 30W or above charger) and can also be used to transfer files at up to 5 Gbps.

What You Get: Anker 541 USB-C Hub (6-in-1, for iPad), welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Anker 541 USB-C Hub 6-in-1, for iPad over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals