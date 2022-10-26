Deals: PowerCore Fusion 5000mAh 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger

Geeky Gadgets

PowerCore Fusion 5000mAh 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the PowerCore Fusion 5000mAh 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger, in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The PowerCore Fusion 5000mAh 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger is available in our deals store for just $24.99 and it comes in a choice of three colors, black, white, or red.

Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000, Portable Charger 5000mAh 2-in-1 with Dual USB Wall Charger, Foldable AC Plug and PowerIQ, Battery Pack for iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Galaxy, and More

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by America’s leading USB charging brand.
  • The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: A hybrid high cell capacity portable battery and dual-port wall charger in one sleek package.
  • High-Speed Charging: In the wall or on-the-go, Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure that all devices receive their fastest possible charge. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.
  • Charge-and-Go: Charge your device and PowerCore Fusion’s internal battery via a wall outlet, then take it with you for up to 3 phone chargesany place, any time. Boasts a foldable plug to ensure maximum portability.
  • What You Get: PowerCore Fusion 5000, 2ft micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our 18-month worry-free and friendly customer service.
  • Compatible phone models: Apple iPhone XR

You can find out more details about this great deal on the PowerCore Fusion 5000mAh 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger over at our deals store at the link below.

