Deals: Osso Bluetooth Bone-Conduction Headphones with Microphone

Imagine a world where you can listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, or take calls without blocking out the world around you. A world where you can stay connected to your surroundings while enjoying high-quality audio. Welcome to the world of Osso Bluetooth Bone-Conduction Headphones.

Osso is not just another pair of headphones. It’s a revolution in personal audio devices, designed for those who lead an active lifestyle and value comfort as much as they do technology. The secret lies in its innovative use of bone conduction technology. Instead of traditional earbuds that go in your ears, Osso rests comfortably outside your ears and transmits sound waves through tiny vibrations in your cheekbones to your inner ear. This means you can listen to your audio and still be aware of your surroundings – a feature that runners, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts will particularly appreciate.

Key Features of Osso Bluetooth Bone-Conduction Headphones

Built-in microphone for making and receiving calls.

Flexible open-ear design for a comfortable, pain-free listening experience.

Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and high-quality audio.

Frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz, offering a full spectrum of sound.

Wireless range of up to 10 meters.

9 hours of battery life for uninterrupted listening.

for uninterrupted listening. IPX5 waterproof rating, ensuring durability in all weather conditions.

But the features don’t stop there. The Osso Bluetooth Bone-Conduction Headphones also come with a USB-C Charging Cable and a User Manual to ensure you get the most out of your device. And with a delivery date between May 14 and May 21 for customers in the contiguous US, you won’t have to wait long to start enjoying the future of audio.

So, why settle for the ordinary when you can experience the extraordinary? With the Osso Bluetooth Bone-Conduction Headphones, you’re not just buying a product, you’re investing in an experience. An experience that combines advanced technology with comfort, and keeps you connected to the world around you. It’s time to step into the future of audio. It’s time to experience Osso.

