Deals: Mini Ultra Portable SSD, save 42%

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to access or transfer files quickly, but your storage device was too slow or too bulky? Say goodbye to such inconveniences with our ultra-light, mini SSD. This portable storage device is not just compact and easy to carry, but it also boasts a sturdy metal body that’s resistant to shock and vibration. Whether you’re a professional on the go or a student who needs to carry important files, this SSD is your perfect companion.

The read speed of up to 550 MB/s and a write speed of up to 500 MB/s ensures that you can access your files in a flash. No more waiting around for files to load or transfer. And with a storage capacity of 256GB, you have ample space to store your essential photos, videos, and other files.

Key Features of the Mini SSD

Ultra-light and mini : Easy to carry in a bag or pocket.

: Easy to carry in a bag or pocket. High-speed performance : Read speed of up to 550 MB/s and write speed of up to 500 MB/s.

: Read speed of up to 550 MB/s and write speed of up to 500 MB/s. Wide compatibility : Works with desktops, PCs, Macs, Windows, Android, and other systems.

: Works with desktops, PCs, Macs, Windows, Android, and other systems. 256GB storage capacity : Suitable for storing essential photos, videos, and other files.

: Suitable for storing essential photos, videos, and other files. Shockproof and drop-proof : Sturdy metal body resistant to shock and vibration.

: Sturdy metal body resistant to shock and vibration. USB 3.2 interface: Supports PCs with USB ports, as well as laptops and smartphones with Type-C ports.

The stylish design of this SSD is not just about looks. It’s also easy to grip and carry, making it even more convenient for you. The interface is USB 3.2, ensuring fast and efficient data transfer. It supports PCs with USB ports, as well as laptops and smartphones with Type-C ports, making it a versatile choice for all your storage needs.

The package includes the SSD, an instruction manual, and a USB-A to USB-C cable. Plus, the product comes with a manufacturer’s 1-year warranty, giving you peace of mind. And the best part? The product ships to the contiguous US with expected delivery between March 6 and March 11. So, you won’t have to wait long to start enjoying the benefits of this mini, ultra-portable SSD.

In a world where data is king, having a reliable, fast, and portable storage device is a must. And this mini SSD ticks all the boxes. It’s not just a storage device; it’s a solution to your data storage and transfer needs. So why wait? Embrace the power of portability and speed today with this mini SSD.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals