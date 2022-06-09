Deals: Lunatask Premium Lifetime Subscription, Save 72%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Lunatask Premium Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Lunatask Premium Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $49, which is a saving of 72% off the normal price.

Lunatask is an all-in-one privacy-focused to-do list, notebook, habit and mood tracker, daily journal, and Pomodoro timer. It remembers stuff for you and knows what to work on next. Choose from a variety of production techniques to get stuff actually done.

Better To-Do Lists. Stay organized with our smart to-do lists automatically sorting your tasks based on age, priority, and estimated time needed to accomplish them. Build your perfect workflow combining numerous built-in grouping and sorting options.

Built-in support for Kanban, Must/Should/Want Method, and Eisenhower Matrix

Pomodoro timer

Automatic prioritization

Status tracking

Recurring/scheduled Tasks

Task estimation

Pinned tasks

Work-in-progress limit

Calendar + Time Blocking. Connect your calendars to see meetings and calls for today directly next to your tasks. Then, drag your planned tasks and habits onto the calendar to fill the space in between.

Quick join Zoom & Google Meet calls

Time blocking of tasks & habits

Create notes for events from templates

Track habits and complete tasks directly from the calendar

Works with Google, Outlook, iCloud, Fastmail, or any other calendar supporting CalDAV

