Deals: KitSound Diggit 55 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker

We have a great deal on the KitSound Diggit 55 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The KitSound Diggit 55 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker is available in our deals store for $119.99, that is a saving of 14% off the normal price.

The KS Diggit 55 is a versatile outdoor Bluetooth speaker. The removable stake easily sticks in the ground for outside listening, and the stereo pairing feature allows you to connect with another speaker for impressive sound. With up to 15 hours of playtime and an IP66 rating, the music won’t stop come rain or shine. The box includes a removable plastic stake that you can attach to your Diggit 55 to enjoy freestanding music in the ground, sand, or snow. Listen in the garden, on the beach, or at a festival, but when you’ve had enough of the outdoors, remove the stake and continue the party indoors. The KS Diggit has 2 dual-opposing 5 Watt drivers to deliver an immersive 360° listening experience.

Removable stick: Listen to your music in incredible 360° sound whether relaxing at home or in the garden

EQ Modes: Switch between outdoor EQ mode & indoor EQ mode to optimize the audio and give your music an extra boost

Double dual opposing drivers: Deliver incredible sound wherever you set it up

Long battery life: Enjoy up to 15 hours of music, all day & night

Tap to pair: Just hit the power button on each Diggit 55 & hold them together for an instant stereo pairing

You can find out more details about this great deal on the KitSound Diggit 55 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals