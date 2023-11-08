Deals: Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit Lifetime License, save 80%

Have you ever wished for a personal assistant that could handle all your text and speech-related tasks with precision and speed? Well, your wish has just come true. Meet Jott Pro, a productivity tool powered by neural AI technology. This software is not just a tool, it’s your personal productivity booster, designed to streamline tasks such as extracting, translating, transcribing, and recording.

High accuracy is the name of the game with Jott Pro. It can process text and recordings with such precision that it eliminates the risk of human error. Whether you need to transcribe spoken content into text or transform text into high-quality voice recordings, Jott Pro has got you covered.

Key Features of Jott Pro

AI-powered transcription : Jott Pro can convert spoken words into written text with superior accuracy.

: Jott Pro can convert spoken words into written text with superior accuracy. Text to speech : The software can convert text into lifelike speech, making it perfect for creating voiceovers or audio content.

: The software can convert text into lifelike speech, making it perfect for creating voiceovers or audio content. Translation : Need to convert text into another language? Jott Pro can switch between languages for accurate translations.

: Need to convert text into another language? Jott Pro can switch between languages for accurate translations. Text extraction : Jott Pro can extract and edit text from any image format, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

: Jott Pro can extract and edit text from any image format, eliminating the need for manual data entry. User-friendly: The software is designed to be easy to use and is constantly updated with new features to enhance your productivity.

With Jott Pro, you’re not just getting a software, you’re getting a lifetime license to a productivity powerhouse. This license offers lifetime access and can be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. Plus, the software can be accessed on any modern browser, desktop, and mobile, so you can boost your productivity wherever you are.

But that’s not all. Jott Pro includes all Jott features, speech to text (120 Min Per Month), text to speech (100,000 Characters Per Month), transcription (100,000 Characters Per Month), and translation (100,000 Characters Per Month). And the best part? This offer is only available to new users and includes updates. So, why wait? Unlock your productivity potential with Jott Pro today!

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals