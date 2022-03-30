Deals: JellyVPN Lifetime Subscription, save 85%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the JellyVPN Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The JellyVPN Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $59, which is a saving of 85% off the normal price.
With 10 years of experience, JellyVPN strives to satisfy your needs for limitless browsing. You can access content from everywhere in the world thanks to over 54 VPN servers. Feel speed, high security, and enjoy freedom with up to 10Gbps download and upload rates. It also provides 9 Premium VPNs such as Cisco VPN, IKEv2 VPN, Cisco IPSec VPN, and more! JellyVPN works everywhere, you can use it in Windows, Android, iPhone, Mac OS, and more…up to 5 devices at the same time. JellyVPN only uses high-level security and does not and will never log your data trail.
- 10Gbps dedicated servers. Optimized for maximum quality, speed, uplink, & network
- 9 premium VPN.
- Cisco VPN
- IKEv2 VPN
- Cisco IPSec VPN
- Kerio VPN
- OpenVPN
- Softether VPN
- L2TP
- PPTP
- SSTP
- 54 servers. Access your VPN from everywhere in the world
- Up to 5 devices. Use VPN in Windows, Android, iPhone, Mac OS, & more
- Advanced security. Secuerd by valid SSL, military-grade security, & antivirus
- No activity logs. Does not & will never log traffic data, DNS queries, or anything that could be used to identify you
JellyVPN: Premium Plan
- Safe & Secure
- No log policy (with proof)
- 10,000$ SSL Warranty
- Secured by SSL Security
- Unlimited bandwidth
- High Speed = 10240 Mpbs Download
- High Speed = 10240 Mpbs Upload
- Working Everywhere (even restricted countries)
- 5 devices at same time
- 54 VPN servers
- 9 VPN services
- Instantly delivery
- Premium support
System Requirements
- Android 4 or later
- Windows 95 or later
- MacOS 2015 or later
- iOS 9 or later
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Access options: desktop or mombile
- Max number of devices: 5
- Version: varies based on devices
- Updates included
You can find out more details about this great deal on the JellyVPN Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.