Deals: Introduction to ChatGPT, save 81%

ChatGPT is one of the latest additions to the world of AI and it’s taking the planet by storm! Are you wondering why everyone is talking about it? Do you want to learn how to use it for your personal and professional projects? If so, then this course is for you!

In this Introduction to ChatGPT course, you’ll learn how to use this groundbreaking technology effectively in both your daily and professional life. By the end of the course, you will understand the seven main ways that AI can be effectively used to support your skills with:

Content creation

Client services

Market research

Lead generation

Data analytics

Dales & marketing

HR management

Whether you’re a freelancer wanting to offer new services for clients or a business owner hoping to improve customer engagement, then this certified course will help you succeed in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.