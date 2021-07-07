Deals: Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle is available in our deals store for $199.99, a saving of 89% off the regular price.

Over 2 million writers already use ProWritingAid to go beyond just grammar checking to improve the style and strength. It’s the only platform that offers world-class grammar and style checking combined with more in-depth reports to help you strengthen your writing. ProWritingAid’s AI-powered analysis, paired with hundreds of in-app suggestions, explanations, videos, and quizzes, helps you make lasting improvements to your writing. By learning why you’re making a change, you’ll make fewer repeat mistakes and develop your understanding of good copy editing techniques. The more you use the app, the better your writing becomes.

Real-time feedback. 1,000s of grammar, spelling & readability improvements delivered in real-time as you write

1,000s of grammar, spelling & readability improvements delivered in real-time as you write 20+ in-depth writing reports. Highlights elements like repetitiveness, vague wording, sentence length variation, over-dependence on adverbs, passive voice, over-complicated sentence constructions, & so much more.

Highlights elements like repetitiveness, vague wording, sentence length variation, over-dependence on adverbs, passive voice, over-complicated sentence constructions, & so much more. Style suggestion. Thousands of hand-coded rules to cover the most vital style improvements you can make

Thousands of hand-coded rules to cover the most vital style improvements you can make Learn as you edit. In-app suggestions, explanations, videos, & quizzes

In-app suggestions, explanations, videos, & quizzes Error-free writing. Eliminates spelling & grammar mistakes

Eliminates spelling & grammar mistakes Right words. Word Explorer & contextual thesaurus help you find the perfect words

Word Explorer & contextual thesaurus help you find the perfect words Integrations. Easily integrates with MS Word/Outlook, Google Docs, Scrivener, Open Office, & Final Draft

Easily integrates with MS Word/Outlook, Google Docs, Scrivener, Open Office, & Final Draft Customizable. Create your own style guide & dictionary

Create your own style guide & dictionary Data visualization. Get valuable insights around readability, sentence variation & more with charts and graphs

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals