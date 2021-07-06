Deals: Markup Hero Screenshot & Annotation App, save 60%

We have an awesome deal on the Markup Hero Screenshot & Annotation App in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 60% off the normal price.

The Markup Hero Screenshot & Annotation App is available in our deals store for just $48, it normally retails for $120.

Markup Hero is a screenshot and annotation tool that helps you capture ideas, communicate clearly, save time, and stay organized. Instantly capture and share ideas through its screenshot app and image/PDF uploader. You can clearly communicate your message on any image, PDF or website with easy to use annotation tools. Access all your markups and annotations with a click and make edits on the fly. Keep all your markups organized with titles, collections, history and custom privacy settings.

Here are some of the features:

Annotation Tools: text, arrow, line, rectangle, oval, blur, pen, highlighter

Editing Tools: colors, font size/line thickness, move, scale, rotate, undo/redo, delete

Insert Images: Add images to any page to enhance your feedback or message

Crop Canvas: crop your screenshots or any file you upload as a page

Add Pages: add & remove pages on any markup

Share Link: copy a unique sharable link for your image, screenshot, PDF or markup

Copy Markup: copy images, screenshots, or markups directly to your clipboard to paste into Gmail, SMS, Slack or you favorite communication app

Download Markup: download images, screenshots, or markups to store locally

Duplicate Markup: duplicate & edit any markup that is sent to you, or create new versions of your own markups

Add Titles, Stars & Collections to Markups: keep all your files and annotations organized

Privacy Settings: toggle markups as public (anyone with share link) or private (only you)

History: view & edit any markup at any point, from anywhere online in your web browser

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Markup Hero Screenshot & Annotation App over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals