Deals: 8-in-1 Tablet Docking Stand

Imagine a world where your tablet can do more than just browse the internet or stream your favorite shows. A world where your tablet becomes a powerful workstation, capable of handling multiple tasks at once. That world is now a reality with the 8-in-1 docking station that also doubles as a tablet stand.

This docking station is not just a stand, it’s a game-changer. It’s designed to expand your device’s capabilities, allowing for multiple peripheral connections. With 8 ports including a PD/100W port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD/microSD slot, 3.5mm audio port, and 3 USB 3.0 ports, you can connect a variety of devices and peripherals to your tablet.

Key Features of the 8-in-1 Docking Stand

Adjustable tablet holder: Can tilt up to 180°, while the stand can be set up to 70°.

Sturdy and portable: Made of durable aluminum alloy and is foldable for easy storage or transport.

Fast charging: The PD/100W port allows for fast charging of high-power devices up to 100W.

Extended visuals: The HDMI port allows for connection to other screens for extended visuals.

Easy access to storage: The SD & microSD card slot allows for easy access or storage of photos to/from memory cards.

Audio listening: The 3.5mm audio port allows for audio listening through wired earphones or speakers.

Multiple peripheral connections: The 3 USB 3.0 ports allow for connection of various peripherals such as external hard drives, keyboard, mouse, etc.

The docking station is not just functional, it’s also sleek and stylish. It’s grey in color, made of aluminum alloy, and measures 0.78″H x 6.5″L x 4.72″ (20x165x120mm) and weighs 400g. It’s designed with a Type-C interface and a transmission speed of 5Gbps. Plus, it comes with a manufacturer’s 1-year warranty for your peace of mind.

So why wait? Transform your tablet into a powerful workstation with the 8-in-1 docking station. It’s more than just a stand, it’s a revolution in tablet functionality.

