Deals: 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle

We have an amazing deal on the 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, which is a saving of 98% off the regular price.

n this course, you will learn how to make graphical user interfaces for Python using Tkinter, and how to connect those apps to the OpenAI Text Completion Artificial Intelligence API. You’ll be surprised just how quickly you can create some pretty cool-looking apps! If you’ve seen ChatGPT recently and want to learn how to use these types of tools programmatically, then this is the course for you! 4.5/5 average rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Access 15 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to use a wide variety of widgets

Create multiple Tkinter projects

Gain in-depth knowledge of how themes and styles work in Tkinter

Create your own styles and use them in your applications

Specs Important Details Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: beginner

Updates included

Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here Requirements A basic understanding of Python and Tkinter is helpful

You can find out more information about this awesome deal on the 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals