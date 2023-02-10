Deals: Rainbow Spring Charging Cable, save 53%

We have an awesome deal on the Rainbow Spring Charging Cable in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Rainbow Spring Cable is available in our deals store for just $13.99, that’s a saving of 53% off the normal price. The cable is available with a choice of lighting and USB-C connectors.
Beautiful and useful, this Rainbow Spring Charging Cable is perfect for fast charging in the car. It’s made of nylon, so it’s easy to carry, and it’s 3.9 feet long so you can charge and use your device comfortably from a distance. Later, when it’s not in use, it will retract and remain uncumbersome.
- Lightning. For charging your Apple mobile devices; like iPhone, iPad, AirPods & more
- Multifunctional. Charging & data transmission can be made simultaneously
- Durable coiled design. Makes it easier to store/travel with while still providing the same length of other cables when needed
- Stretch-proof. Made of high-elastic nylon wire with enhanced elasticity
- Colorful design. The eye-catching multi-color design makes you stand out from the rest
Specs
- Color: multi-color
- Material: nylon
- Dimensions: 0.8″H x 47.2″L x 0.8″W
- Weight: 0.9lbs
- Cable plug: Lightning
- Resting length: 12.6in
- Max. length: 47.2in
- Transmission speed: 480Mbps
- Max current: DC 2.0A
- Durable
- Stretch-proof
- Fast charging
- Data transfer
- Flowing rainbow design
Includes
- Rainbow Spring Charging Cable
