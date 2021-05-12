New PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz memory



PNY has introduced its newXLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000 MHz desktop memory this week, expanding the companies range of high-performance XLR8 line of PC memory for gaming PCs. The new 4,000 MHz modules will “deliver the ever-higher levels of overclocked performance demanded by today’s gamers” says PNY in their press release.

Explaining that the RGB elements are compatible with major motherboard brands and are ready-to-sync with Asus AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC for impressive levels of control. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000 MHz Desktop 16 GB Kit (2 x 8 GB) is now available the purchase from online retailers and PNY resellers worldwide.

“A PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Memory Upgrade offers a brilliant RGB design combined with extreme overclocked performance, taking your PC to the extreme. Not only can you destroy the competition, but your system can look good while doing so. PNY’s premium XLR8 modules combine top-tier components and select ICs for aggressive speed, low latency, bullet-proof reliability, and the extreme overclocking capabilities that serious gamers demand. Overclocking is made easier with Intel® XMP compatibility. Customize your PC’s color and lighting effects, without the need for additional cables or connectors using the supported Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome Sync software.”

Source : PNY

