HyperX Predator DDR4 Memory High-Speed additions introduced

This week HyperX has announced the release of three high-speed Predator DDR4 memory kits in 5000MHz, 5133MHz, and 5333MHz frequency versions. The new frequency options will be available as 8GB modules in kits of two and include a black aluminum heat spreader and black PCB. Ultra-fast HyperX Predator DDR41 memory was used to set the overclocking world record2 at 7200MHz last month and at 7156MHz in March. HyperX Predator DDR4 offers high-performance memory paired with a bold and aggressive style. The new flagship frequency available for purchase has expanded to 5333MHz with a latency of CL20. HyperX memory modules are Intel XMP-ready with certified profiles optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets and compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets.

“Following record-breaking overclocking announcements using HyperX Predator DDR4 frequencies, HyperX is excited to expand its offerings with the latest high-speed additions,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “The new products offer premium components with faster speeds, high performance with maximum reliability and great aesthetics providing more options for gamers building a new PC.”

“HyperX Predator DDR4 modules are 100 percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty. Predator DDR4 modules are available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the HyperX Memory webpage.”

Source : Video Cardz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals