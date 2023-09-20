David Brown Automotive Mini eMastered EVunveiled

David Brown Automotive has revealed a new electric vehicle, a classic Mini remastered as an EV, the David Brown Automotive Mini eMastered and the car comes with a range of 110 miles and a 0 to 60 time of 8.5 seconds.

Owners will experience an effortless, whisper-quiet ride thanks to a powerful all-electric drivetrain. The feather-light 640kg Mini eMastered – the same weight as an original ICE car – harnesses the latest in electric technology, delivering sprightly acceleration thanks to a compact, power dense Zonic 70 motor emitting 72kW (97hp) and 175Nm of instantly accessible torque. Mini eMastered dispatches the 0-62mph dash in just 8.5 seconds and runs on to an (electronically limited) top speed of 92mph when in sports mode.

Thanks to its light weight and excellent powertrain efficiency, Mini eMastered delivers a WLTP certified range of 110 miles from its ‘right sized’ 18.8kWh battery, allowing for effortless city travel with total peace of mind. Capable of up to 6.6kW AC charging via a charging port housed in the same location as the original fuel filler outlet, the battery can be replenished in just 3 hours* using a typical home wall box charging point or a dedicated electric charging point (*charge point dependent)

You can find out more information about the new David Brown Automotive Mini eMastered Mini over at the David Brown Automotive website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source David Brown Automotive



