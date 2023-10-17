Micron PCIe Gen4 Data Center SSD storage

Micron Technology has this week introduced its new Micron 7500 NVMe Data Center SSD storage , a product specifically designed for data center workloads. One of the standout features of the Micron 7500 NVMe SSD is its 200+ layer NAND. This is a significant achievement as it is the only mainstream data center SSD to feature such technology. The 7500 SSD utilizes Micron’s 232-layer NAND technology, which is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

Performance-wise, the Micron 7500 NVMe SSD delivers up to 242% better random write performance than other drives. This is a significant improvement that can greatly enhance the efficiency of data center operations. Moreover, the SSD offers sub-1 millisecond latency for 6x9s quality-of-service (QoS) in mainstream drives. This low latency is crucial for data center workloads where speed and responsiveness are paramount.

The Micron 7500 SSD is particularly suitable for storage-intensive data center workloads. These include AI, databases, content delivery, real-time analytics, social media platforms, cloud computing, and virtualization. The versatility of the SSD makes it a valuable asset for a wide range of data center applications.

Administrative commands to allow standardized control over functions such as namespaces and security, which easily integrate with OCP-compliant management systems.

Latency monitoring to improve performance by enabling the tracking and diagnosis of latency issues reported through the storage stack.

Error recovery and error injection features to enable rapid recovery of the drive and simulation of errors commonly encountered in servers.

Self-encrypting drive (SED) options with AES-256 hardware-based data encryption, running at line rate, SHA-512 and RSA to keep data safe.

Secure Encrypted Environment (SEE) to provide dedicated security processing hardware with physical isolation for improved security.

SPDM 1.2 attestation verifies device identity and firmware integrity to validate trust in the SSD from manufacturing through deployment.

Options for FIPS 140-3 Level 2 and TAA compliance to meet U.S. federal government procurement requirements.

Micron 7500 SSD performance :

Up to 7 GB/s in sequential read and 5.9 GB/s in sequential write performance

Up to 242% better random write performance than competitive drives

Up to 97% better sequential write performance than competitive drives

Up to 13% better random read performance than competitive drives

Up to 83% lower random read latency than competitive drives in 100% read workloads

Up to 82% lower random mixed I/O latency than competitive drives in 70% read / 30 % write workloads

In terms of database performance, the Micron 7500 SSD improves RocksDB performance by up to 2.1 times compared to competitive SSDs. This is a significant improvement that can greatly enhance the efficiency and performance of database operations. The Micron 7500 SSD also offers impressive sequential read and write performance. It provides up to 7 GB/s in sequential read and 5.9 GB/s in sequential write performance. Furthermore, it offers up to 83% lower random read latency than competitive drives in 100% read workloads. These performance metrics make the Micron 7500 SSD a highly efficient and reliable storage solution for data centers.

Open Compute Project (OCP) SSD 2.0 specification :

The Micron 7500 SSD supports the Open Compute Project (OCP) SSD 2.0 specification. This provides intelligent management, performance optimization, seamless integration, and error handling for data center environments. This support for the OCP SSD 2.0 specification further enhances the SSD’s suitability for data center workloads.

In terms of management and security, the Micron 7500 SSD includes advanced features such as administrative commands, latency monitoring, error recovery and injection features. It also offers self-encrypting drive options with AES-256 hardware-based data encryption, Secure Encrypted Environment (SEE), SPDM 1.2 attestation, and options for FIPS 140-3 Level 2 and TAA compliance. These features provide robust security and management capabilities, making the SSD a secure and reliable storage solution for data centers.

The Micron 7500 is now available through select OEMs and channel partners. This availability ensures that data centers can easily acquire and integrate the SSD into their operations. The launch of the Micron 7500 NVMe SSD is a significant development in the data center storage landscape, offering superior performance, advanced features, and robust security.

