Verbatim Vi7000G 12 GB/s PCIe 5.0 SSD showcased at IFA 2023

Verbatim is set to unveil its latest Vi12000 Generation 5 PCIe NVMe M.2 internal SSD at the highly anticipated IFA 2023 show. This new offering is touted as one of the fastest internal SSDs currently available on the market, promising to revolutionize data storage with its impressive read/write speeds of 12300 MB/s and 11,888 MB/s respectively.

But the Vi12000 is not the only star of the show. Verbatim is also set to introduce an array of other internal and external SSDs, including the Vi7000G internal SSD. This particular model is designed with gaming enthusiasts in mind, boasting compatibility with the PlayStation 5 console, and promising to enhance the gaming experience with its superior performance.

Verbatim 12 GB/s PCIe 5.0 SSD

“We are excited to participate in IFA 2023 and present our new range that will now be available globally,” said Clive Alberts, the global CEO of Verbatim. “Our strategic initiative ‘Verbatim One’ is bringing our global organsiation closer together to foster better economies of scale, deliver unified solutions to our customers and partners worldwide, and improve product development and quality, as can be seen by the array of new Verbatim products here at the show.”

In addition to its SSD offerings, Verbatim is also set to showcase its innovative portable monitors. These devices are designed to extend the display capabilities of PCs, laptops, tablets, or phones seamlessly. With full HD touchscreen capabilities and a single USB-C connection, these monitors are ideal for professionals seeking to boost productivity on the go, or for those looking to enhance their entertainment experience at home.

My Finder Bluetooth Tracker

Verbatim’s commitment to innovation doesn’t stop there. The company is also set to introduce the My Finder Bluetooth Tracker, a practical solution designed to help users keep track of their belongings using their smartphones. With exclusive compatibility with Apple’s Find My App, users can easily monitor and recover valuables such as keys, bags, and even pets!

Beyond SSDs, monitors, and trackers, Verbatim is also set to highlight its new range of accessories. These include GaN chargers, hubs and docks, mini projectors, dashcams, Magsafe chargers, and an exciting range of gaming products under its SureFire brand. As a leader in storage solutions, Verbatim will also showcase its comprehensive range of products, including optical media, hard drives, SSDs, memory cards, and USB drives. If you are visiting IFA 2023 the Verbatim stand is located in Hall 10.2, Booth 112

Source : Verbatim



