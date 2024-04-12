New Dark Matter sci-fi series trailer released by Apple

Prepare to embark on a mind-bending journey through the multiverse with the highly anticipated Dark Matter science-fiction TV series that will soon be premiering on Apple TV+. This gripping series, based on the acclaimed novel by Blake Crouch, will take you on a thrilling ride that questions the very nature of reality and identity. As you follow the story of Jason Dessen, a brilliant physicist who finds himself thrust into an alternate version of his life, you’ll be forced to confront the consequences of the choices we make and the paths we don’t take. Dark Matter makes its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 8, 2024

Joel Edgerton & Jennifer Connelly

Dark Matter boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Edgerton, known for his powerful performances in films like “Warrior” and “Loving,” takes on the role of Jason Dessen, a man desperate to unravel the mysteries of the multiverse and find his way back to his true family. Connelly, an Academy Award winner, brings her immense talent to the series as she portrays a key figure in Dessen’s journey. The supporting cast, including Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley, adds depth and complexity to the narrative, ensuring that each character’s story is as compelling as the next.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Blake Crouch

The Dark Matter is the brainchild of Blake Crouch, the mastermind behind the novel that inspired the show. As the showrunner and writer, Crouch brings his unique vision to the screen, ensuring that the adaptation stays true to the spirit of the original work while expanding upon its captivating premise. With the backing of Sony Pictures Television and the involvement of executive producers like Matt Tolmach, David Manpearl, and Joel Edgerton himself, “Dark Matter” promises to be a high-quality production that pushes the boundaries of science fiction storytelling.

Premiers May 8th 2024

Starting May 8, 2024, you can dive into the world of Dark Matter exclusively on Apple TV+. The series will premiere with a double-episode release, giving you a tantalizing glimpse into the mind-bending journey that awaits. From there, new episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the unfolding mystery. With a total of nine episodes, the series will keep you on the edge of your seat until its thrilling conclusion on June 26, 2024. To access “Dark Matter,” make sure you have an active Apple TV+ subscription, which offers various pricing plans to suit your viewing preferences.

Dark Matter is just the beginning of your journey into the vast and fascinating world of science fiction. This genre has the power to challenge our perceptions, spark our imagination, and make us question the very nature of our existence. From the classic works of Isaac Asimov and Philip K. Dick to the groundbreaking series like “Black Mirror” and “Westworld,” science fiction continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible. As you delve deeper into this captivating genre, you’ll discover stories that explore artificial intelligence, space exploration, time travel, dystopian futures, and so much more. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a curious newcomer, the universe of science fiction has something to offer everyone.



