DallE 3 officially lands in ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise

Although many ChatGPT users have already had access to the DallE 3 AI image generator during its rollout over the last few weeks. OpenAI has officially announced its availability in both the ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise packages.

OpenAI’s advanced language model, ChatGPT, has now received the highly anticipated upgrade. Giving it the ability to generate unique images from a conversation, a feature available to Plus and Enterprise users. This new development is powered by DallE 3, OpenAI’s most sophisticated image model to date. OpenAI announced the creation of DallE 3 a few weeks back and first rolled it out to Microsoft’s Image Creator is a free service for users to enjoy.

ChatGPT’s image generation feature allows users to describe their vision, and in response, the model will provide a selection of visuals for refinement and iteration. This interactive process offers users the opportunity to collaborate with the model to bring their vision to life.

The integration of DallE 3 into ChatGPT is a significant advancement. DallE 3 generates images that are more visually striking and crisper in detail compared to its predecessor. This model can render intricate details, respond to detailed prompts, and support both landscape and portrait aspect ratios. The capabilities of DallE 3 were achieved by training a state-of-the-art image captioner to generate better textual descriptions for the images.

OpenAI has implemented a multi-tiered safety system to limit DallE 3’s ability to generate potentially harmful imagery. Safety checks are run over user prompts and the resulting imagery before it is surfaced to users. This safety system is a critical component in ensuring that the technology is used responsibly and ethically.

In addition to safety measures, OpenAI has taken steps to limit DallE 3’s likelihood of generating content in the style of living artists, images of public figures, and to improve demographic representation across generated images. These measures are designed to respect intellectual property rights and promote diversity and inclusivity.

OpenAI encourages user feedback to improve the system and to inform the research team of unsafe outputs or outputs that don’t accurately reflect the prompt. Feedback plays a crucial role in the ongoing development and refinement of the system, ensuring it meets user needs and maintains ethical standards.

In an effort to provide transparency and accountability, OpenAI is researching and evaluating a provenance classifier. This tool can identify whether an image was generated by DallE 3. The provenance classifier is over 99% accurate at identifying whether an image was generated by DALL·E when the image has not been modified. The classifier remains over 95% accurate when the image has been subject to common types of modifications. The provenance classifier may become part of a range of techniques to help people understand if audio or visual content is AI-generated.

The addition of DallE 3 into ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise packages represents a significant milestone in the evolution of AI technology. It enhances the interactive capabilities of the model, allowing it to generate unique, detailed images from user prompts. With robust safety measures and a commitment to ethical use, OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI while maintaining a focus on user safety and ethical considerations.

DallE 3 has been designed to decline quests that ask for an image and the style of a living artist and if you would like your images removed from future training you can request OpenAI remove them. For more information on the new AI image generator and its integration with ChatGPT jump over to the official OpenAI website by following the link below.

Source : OpenAI



