Seagate CyberPunk 2077 Special Edition Xbox Game Drive unveiled

Following on from the unveiling of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One console by Microsoft, a number of companies have also unveiled a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 offerings. Such as SteelSeries who has created a range of limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 gaming headsets and now Seagate, who has unveiled their new Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox Game Drive.

“The Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition Game Drive, this drive can complete your Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox gaming setup. “Get ready. We have a city to burn. #Cyberpunk2077 . We’ve teamed up with @CyberpunkGame and @Xbox to bring you the Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition Game Drive for Xbox! What excites you most about the game from what we know so far?”

CyberPunk 2077 Special Edition : The world is yours, hack it with the officially-licensed CyberPunk 2077 Game Drive for Xbox.

– The futuristic style of CyberPunk 2077’s immersive universe

– With up to 5 TB of storage, no games have to be executed

– Portable plug-and-play drive connects to any Xbox USB port for auto detection and quick install

– Control your future with your Game Drive.

Source : TPU : Seagate

