Cyberpunk 2077 launches tomorrow new trailer released

Developers CD Projekt Red have released a launch trailer ahead of the official launch of Cyberpunk 2077 which will be launching worldwide tomorrow on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 and is available to play on the next generation Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles via backward compatibility.

CD Projekt Red explains a little more about what you can expect from the launch of the highly anticipated science fiction adventure game, from the creators of The Witcher video game franchise.

“The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is almost over. It’s been quite the journey, and first of all, we want to thank all of you for being with us along the way. We know there’s a fair amount of anticipation for the game, and very soon you will all be able to decide whether or not we’ve lived up to the hype.

Launch day is always a mix of excitement and constant nerve-wracking, and with this being the first game we’ve developed that isn’t titled “The Witcher,” we’d be lying if we said we weren’t anxious to see what you think once you’ve sunk your teeth into it. With this launch trailer, we’re just about ready to flick the switch and see Cyberpunk 2077 go for ours and become yours. We set out to create our most immersive world yet, and we believe that the stories waiting for you to uncover, and the relationships you’ll forge during your time in Night City, will stick with you for quite some time.

We’ve mentioned before that expansions will be coming, and while we’re not ready to talk specifics just yet, we will say that we’ve learned a lot from out work on both Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, offering substantial story-driven content that’ll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives you won’t soon forget. But before we get there, we’ll be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that’ll inject even more life into the world of the dark future. We hope you’re looking forward to them!

We want to end this message with a request. Once you play/finish the game, we would love it if you got back to us and told us who your V was. Our forums and social media are always there for you. We want to know how you found Night City and what choices you made. We created a huge world for you to jump into, tell us your story.”

Source : CDPR

