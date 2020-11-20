New Cyberpunk 2077 trailer released ahead of December 10th launch

CD PROJEKT RED has released a new extended teaser trailer providing a final glimpse at what we can expect from the new and highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 open world action adventure that will be officially launching on December 10th, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on the new generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles as well as being supported by older generation Xbox One, PlayStation 4 as well as PC systems.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available to preorder and a selection of editions in preparation for its launch next month, check out the full range and bundled extras by following the link below.

Source : CD PROJEKT RED

