Customize your Steam Deck console with skins

Those of you lucky enough to already have your hands on your Valve Steam Deck may be interested in a new way to customize your handheld console using skins created by dbrand. Check out the video below to learn more about the vinyl wraps that can be added to your Steam Deck and are available in a wide variety of different colors and finishes allowing you to add a graphite look to your console if desired.

Customise your Steam Deck

The tutorial below shows you how to apply skins to your handheld console and make sure they are wrinkle free carefully using a heat gun.

“Valve has earned a reputation for taking their time to release polished, pristine products. The Steam Deck is no exception. Unlike Valve, the robots at dbrand repeatedly churn out perfection in no time at all. That’s why we’ve got piping hot Steam Deck skins fresh out of the oven for your new handheld. Valve’s achievement doesn’t come without a catch, though. Even the best Steam Deck on the market is built with compromises in an effort to keep costs as low as possible. “

“Our Steam Deck wraps have no compromises, meaning we can offer them at a deserved premium price point. For instance, every single Steam Deck skin we sell is made exclusively with 3M vinyl. That means true-textured Steam Deck wraps that feel amazing and keep your handheld safe from scuffs and surface scratches. Plus, you won’t have to worry about any gooey adhesive residue if you ever decide to remove your Steam Deck skins. “

Source : dbrand

