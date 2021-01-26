Custom Truth North Jeep Wrangler launches next month

When it comes to 4×4 vehicles, few are more capable than the Jeep Wrangler. True North Collections has announced that starting on February 1. It will begin selling the True North Wrangler. Each available unit will be special order from Jeep made specifically to True North specifications. The company notes that each of the jeeps will retain its standard VIN and registration for insurance purposes.

The interior will be outfitted with what True North calls “an adventure-inspired cabin” with elevated levels of craftsmanship and comfort. The stock interior is covered in bespoke leather, True North Edition badging, and there is a full leather luggage option. Power is standard Jeep offerings, including a 3.6-liter V-6, 3.0-liter turbo diesel, or the 392 cubic inch V-8.

One of the most notable features of the customized Jeep is the top with windows that remind an old-school Land Rover. The Jeep is fitted with a rack on the roof to carry more gear and a short ladder on the side. It would appear that the roof rack means the top is nonremovable. Pricing is unannounced at this time.

