Cupra Leon eHybrid plug in hybrid launched

Seat’s performance brand Cupra has launched a new performance plugin in hybrid, the Cupra Leon eHybrid.

The Cupra Leon eHybrid is a plug in hybrid which features a 1.4 litre petrol engine that produces 148 horsepower and an electric motor that produces 113 horsepower giving it a combined output of 242 hp.

“The decision to establish CUPRA as an independent brand two years ago could not have worked out better, because in this short time it has become our most profitable business unit. CUPRA gives SEAT the opportunity to produce more profitable models and reach new customers, and the two brands together give us the resources and operational base to continue growing. We have now decided to strengthen the brand by building its own corporate headquarters”, said Carsten Isensee, SEAT Acting President and Executive Vice-president of Finance and IT, at the press conference to launch the CUPRA Leon.

You can find out more details about the new Cupra Leon eHybrid over at Cupra at the link below, a yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Cupra, Autocar

