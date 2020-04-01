Geeky Gadgets

CTL VX11 affordable rugged Chromebook

By

CTL VX1 Chromebook

CTL has introduced their latest affordable rugged chrome book system designed for educational applications in the form of the CTL Chromebook VX11 priced at $229. Although it is now available to preorder before its official release at a discounted price of $209.

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core processor supported by 4GB of LPDDR4-1600 RAM and equipped with 32GB of eMMC storage, the laptop is more of a workhorse than a powerhouse and features 2 x USB-C ports, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, audio and supports USB-C charging.

“The CTL Chromebook VX11 runs on the latest Intel Gemini Lake processor (N4020) providing valuable Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.7ghz. Because it has the latest Intel CPU and GPU processors, this device has high-quality fast performance. Web page content, videos, and graphic-intensive scientific simulations can all be accessed and run quickly, creating a beneficial platform for learning. Multitasking is effortless and rewarding with the CTL Chromebook VX11.”

“The CTL VX11 Chromebook has a drop resistant design, protecting against accidents. The hinges, ports, and power plug are reinforced, allowing for extensive use in and out of the classroom. Anti-peel keys provide the durability needed for repeated use. This device is affordable, and there is also a standard one-year parts and labor warranty. Additionally, the CTL ‘Fast Track’ service is available for qualified education customers.”

Specifications of the CTL Chromebook VX11 :

– Water resistant keyboard with
– anti-peel keys
– 180-degree hinge
– Drop resistant design
– Reinforced ports, hinges and
– power plug
– 2x USB 3.0
– 2x USB-C
– 2-in-1 SD/MMC Card Reader
– Audio Combo Jack
– Anti-glare 11.6” HD Panel
– HD camera
– 4GB LPDDR4 1600 RAM
– 32GB eMMC storage
– Powerful Intel Gemini Lake R
–  N4020 Processor (4M Cache, up to
– 2.80 GHz)
– Non-slip texture
– USB-C Charging
– IP rated design
– Chrome OS
– One Year Parts and Labor warranty
– CTL ‘Fast Track’ service for qualified education customers
– AUE June 2026

Source : CTLLiliputing

