CTL VX11 affordable rugged Chromebook

CTL has introduced their latest affordable rugged chrome book system designed for educational applications in the form of the CTL Chromebook VX11 priced at $229. Although it is now available to preorder before its official release at a discounted price of $209.
Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core processor supported by 4GB of LPDDR4-1600 RAM and equipped with 32GB of eMMC storage, the laptop is more of a workhorse than a powerhouse and features 2 x USB-C ports, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, audio and supports USB-C charging.
“The CTL Chromebook VX11 runs on the latest Intel Gemini Lake processor (N4020) providing valuable Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.7ghz. Because it has the latest Intel CPU and GPU processors, this device has high-quality fast performance. Web page content, videos, and graphic-intensive scientific simulations can all be accessed and run quickly, creating a beneficial platform for learning. Multitasking is effortless and rewarding with the CTL Chromebook VX11.”
“The CTL VX11 Chromebook has a drop resistant design, protecting against accidents. The hinges, ports, and power plug are reinforced, allowing for extensive use in and out of the classroom. Anti-peel keys provide the durability needed for repeated use. This device is affordable, and there is also a standard one-year parts and labor warranty. Additionally, the CTL ‘Fast Track’ service is available for qualified education customers.”
Specifications of the CTL Chromebook VX11 :
– Water resistant keyboard with
– anti-peel keys
– 180-degree hinge
– Drop resistant design
– Reinforced ports, hinges and
– power plug
– 2x USB 3.0
– 2x USB-C
– 2-in-1 SD/MMC Card Reader
– Audio Combo Jack
– Anti-glare 11.6” HD Panel
– HD camera
– 4GB LPDDR4 1600 RAM
– 32GB eMMC storage
– Powerful Intel Gemini Lake R
– N4020 Processor (4M Cache, up to
– 2.80 GHz)
– Non-slip texture
– USB-C Charging
– IP rated design
– Chrome OS
– One Year Parts and Labor warranty
– CTL ‘Fast Track’ service for qualified education customers
– AUE June 2026
Source : CTL : Liliputing