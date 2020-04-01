CTL VX11 affordable rugged Chromebook

CTL has introduced their latest affordable rugged chrome book system designed for educational applications in the form of the CTL Chromebook VX11 priced at $229. Although it is now available to preorder before its official release at a discounted price of $209.

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core processor supported by 4GB of LPDDR4-1600 RAM and equipped with 32GB of eMMC storage, the laptop is more of a workhorse than a powerhouse and features 2 x USB-C ports, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, audio and supports USB-C charging.

“The CTL Chromebook VX11 runs on the latest Intel Gemini Lake processor (N4020) providing valuable Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.7ghz. Because it has the latest Intel CPU and GPU processors, this device has high-quality fast performance. Web page content, videos, and graphic-intensive scientific simulations can all be accessed and run quickly, creating a beneficial platform for learning. Multitasking is effortless and rewarding with the CTL Chromebook VX11.”

“The CTL VX11 Chromebook has a drop resistant design, protecting against accidents. The hinges, ports, and power plug are reinforced, allowing for extensive use in and out of the classroom. Anti-peel keys provide the durability needed for repeated use. This device is affordable, and there is also a standard one-year parts and labor warranty. Additionally, the CTL ‘Fast Track’ service is available for qualified education customers.”

Specifications of the CTL Chromebook VX11 :

– Water resistant keyboard with

– anti-peel keys

– 180-degree hinge

– Drop resistant design

– Reinforced ports, hinges and

– power plug

– 2x USB 3.0

– 2x USB-C

– 2-in-1 SD/MMC Card Reader

– Audio Combo Jack

– Anti-glare 11.6” HD Panel

– HD camera

– 4GB LPDDR4 1600 RAM

– 32GB eMMC storage

– Powerful Intel Gemini Lake R

– N4020 Processor (4M Cache, up to

– 2.80 GHz)

– Non-slip texture

– USB-C Charging

– IP rated design

– Chrome OS

– One Year Parts and Labor warranty

– CTL ‘Fast Track’ service for qualified education customers

– AUE June 2026

Source : CTL : Liliputing

