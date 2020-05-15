Crusader Kings III strategy game launches on PC Sept 1st 2020

Paradox Development Studio has this week unveiled more details about the third game in the Crusader Kings strategy game series, confirming that Crusader Kings III will be available on PC from September 1st, 2020 onwards. check out the teaser trailers below to learn more about what you can expect from the sequel to the popular Crusader Kings II strategy game.

“Crusader Kings III is the heir to a long legacy of historical grand strategy experiences and arrives with a host of new ways to ensure the success of your royal house.” Crusader Kings III is now available to preorder from Steam and will be available during September 2020, features include :

– Choose a royal or noble house from a number of realms on a map that stretches from Iceland to India, from the Arctic Circle to Central Africa.

– Guide a dynasty through the centuries, ensuring the security and power of each new generation. Gather new lands and titles to cement your legacy.

– Be a pious king to bring the religious powers to your side, or strike out on your own, designing your own splinter religion and earning everlasting fame or eternal damnation.

– Knights, peasant revolts, pilgrimages, Viking raiders…experience the drama and pageantry of the Middle Ages.

– Adopt one of five different lifestyles, perfecting your skills in military strategy or kingdom management.

– Acquire character traits that will guide your actions, but beware if you act against your nature! The stress from denying your truest self could bring a new host of troubles!

– Choose appropriate guardians for your heirs, or train them yourself. But what do you do if the legal heir is not quite up to the job?

– Violent characters may develop a fearsome reputation, cowering your timid subjects into obedience with the dread you inspire.

– Recruit man-at-arms units and powerful knights to supplement your royal levies.

– Research new technologies to increase the wealth and military might of your realm.

– Hire mercenaries and Holy Orders for your major wars.

– Supplement your income with ransomed prisoners or raiding parties on neighboring realms.

– Use your spymaster to discover plots against your dynasty and your rule.

– Recruit agents to assist your schemes to undermine or murder anyone who stands between you and power.

– Seduce other characters for love or political power.

– Gather information for blackmailing purposes or call in favors whenever your plans need an extra bit of influence.

Source : Steam

