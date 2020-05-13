Crucible free-to-play team-based action shooter launches May 20th

In a weeks time Amazon will be launching their new and highly anticipated Crucible game which is now available to preorder via Steam.to whet your appetite ahead of the games launch Relentless Studios and Amazon Games have released new gameplay footage providing a first look at what you can expect from the new free-to-play team-based action shooter.

“Crucible is a team-based action shooter driven by the choices you make. Each match in Crucible is a fight for survival and control. Not only will you be going toe-to-toe with your fellow competitors, but you’ll have to adapt and overcome all the challenges the planet itself throws your way. You and your teammates will need to work together to take down alien creatures, capture objectives, and pursue your opponents in search of victory.”

The three game modes of Crucible :

Heart of the Hives – Hives are lethal drone-spitting terrors that spawn across the battlefield. Capturing the hearts they leave behind as they die is your key to victory. Each match is a four-on-four fight to be the first team to capture three hearts.

Alpha Hunters – There are no safety nets in Alpha Hunters: once you fall in combat, that’s it. Eight teams of two fight to be the last team—or solo hunter—standing. If your teammate dies, you can form a temporary alliance with another hunter, but that temporary truce will be broken if both of you make it to the final three.

Harvester Command – Essence harvesters are scattered across Crucible’s surface. Each one you control generates Essence points for your eight-player team. Each harvester your enemies hold will cancel out your own. You’ll need to control a majority of harvesters in order to rack up any Essence—the more, the better. You can also take out enemy hunters for points. The first team to 100 points wins!

“Crucible is a free-to-play team-based action shooter where your gameplay is defined by the choices you make. Pick a hunter and join a match. You’ll need to coordinate with your teammates, take advantage of your hunter’s unique upgrades as you level up, and adapt to the ever-changing conditions of battle.”

Source : Amazon : Steam

